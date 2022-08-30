For the 14th straight year, Washington state agencies violated a clean fuels law by failing to buy enough biodiesel, according to a new report by the Department of Enterprise Services.
The law, an early reaction to climate change and seen as a boost to farmers, requires 20% of the fuel used in state-owned diesel-powered vehicles, vessels and equipment to be biodiesel.
The percentage in 2021 across all state agencies, excluding ferries, was 9.5%. The percentage peaked in 2015 at 13.1% and then declined, even as lawmakers and the Inslee administration have moved to reduce fossil fuels in the private sector.
Ferries use more than 80% of the diesel and biodiesel bought by the state. The system met its obligation to use at least 5% biodiesel by blending in 9.1% biodiesel with regular fuel.
Blending in more alternative fuels would be hard because of engine and supply limitations, ferry spokesman Dana Warr said.
All other agencies fell short of meeting the 20% standard. The Department of Transportation bought nearly 2.4 million gallons of fuel, including 307,000 gallons of biodiesel, or 12.9%.
A handful of other state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Fish and Wildlife, bought 937,000 gallons of fuel.
Only 8,905 gallons, or less than 1%, were biodiesel, according to the report. The report did not explain the low use of alternative fuels.
"That's a question that agencies will need to answer," Enterprise Services spokeswoman Kara Klotz said.
Transportation department spokeswoman Emily Glad said the agency is looking for ways to meet the standard, but has been hampered by biodiesel gelling in cold weather.
"The highest diesel use for the fleet is during winter operations when plow trucks are keeping passes and roads clear," she said in an email.
"Furthermore, since the start of the pandemic, we've been hearing increasingly from vendors that they don't have the product available to deliver to us when it's requested," Glad said.
The department's older fuel tanks fail to meet Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for storing biofuels, according to the report. Replacing the tanks will cost $105.3 million, the department estimates.
Fish and Wildlife is working on a "sustainability plan" to reduce emissions, spokeswoman Sam Montgomery said in an email, which did not answer why the agency hasn't followed current law.
Efforts to obtain comment from DNR were unsuccessful.
Todd Myers, environmental analyst for the conservative Washington Policy Center, said he wasn't surprised the state hasn't met its own renewable fuel standard.
The state has consistently failed to meet its carbon-reduction targets, he said.
"It's emblematic of climate policy. It's more show than results," Myers said. "It's one more example of something the state wants to force the public to do, but that state agencies can't do themselves."
Lawmakers adopted the renewable fuel standard in 2006 and it went into effect June 1, 2009. Supporting legislators hailed it as a way for the state to lead on alternative fuels.
Liz McCune, spokeswoman for the Clean Fuels Alliance American, a trade association, said lawmakers didn't add any penalties for not meeting the standard.
"So its effectiveness has been limited in bringing biomass-based diesel to the Washington market," she said.
Biodiesel plants in Washington, Oregon and California can produce about 220 million gallons a year, but California and Oregon alone consume about 400 million gallons, McCune said.
California and Oregon's low-carbon fuel standards draw biodiesel to those states, she said. Washington's low-carbon fuel standard takes effect in January.
Ecology also is working on rules to limit greenhouse gases from manufacturers.
Gov. Jay Inslee has represented the state and his administration at international conferences as a leader in the fight against climate change. His office did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
