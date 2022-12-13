sm usda 2.jpg (copy)

USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Grants aimed at small-scale farmers will fund climate-smart projects.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

USDA has awarded $325 million in grants for 71 projects in a second round of funding in its Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.

The grants — ranging from $250,000 to $5 million — focus on small-scale farming operations and historically underserved producers.

