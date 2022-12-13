USDA has awarded $325 million in grants for 71 projects in a second round of funding in its Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.
The grants — ranging from $250,000 to $5 million — focus on small-scale farming operations and historically underserved producers.
The first round of funding, announced in September, was aimed at large-scale projects. USDA awarded $2.8 billion in grants for 70 projects in the first round after receiving 450 applications.
The theory behind the initiative is simple — create the opportunity to produce and market climate-smart commodities for a variety of purposes, said Tom Vilsack, USDA secretary.
USDA listened to farmers, ranchers and forest landowners in the design of the program, he said.
“They said we’re interested, we’re excited about embracing climate-smart practices but there’s a risk involved, they’re costs involved, and we need help,” he said.
Producers wanted a program that’s voluntary, incentive- and science-based and market-driven with a commitment to monitoring, measuring, verification and reporting. USDA believes that by creating opportunity it could support the acceleration and adoption of climate-smart practices, he said.
“We believe strongly that by working in partnership and collaboration we can develop markets, new market opportunities for these climate-smart agricultural and forest products, creating a new value-added opportunity for producers,” he said.
“We believe that this program will allow us to figure out what works and, frankly, what doesn’t work,” he said.
USDA believes this is an opportunity to foster tremendous partnerships with researchers and an opportunity to create a sense of single purpose within American agriculture and food production, he said.
The overall initiative represents $3.1 billion in investment and 141 projects. USDA expects at least 60,000 farmers and a significant number of forest owners across the U.S. will participate in one or more projects on more than 25 million acres.
The agency has also identified more than 100 universities, including nearly 30 minority-serving institutions, that will partner on various projects. The projects involve all sizes of farming operations, all commodities and all production methods and will take place in every state, he said.
“We think that we will learn from these projects that indeed climate-smart practices do reduce greenhouse gas emissions connected to agriculture. We believe that maybe as much as 60 million metric tons of (carbon dioxide) equivalent could be reduced as a result of the promises and commitments made in these projects,” he said.
The benefits of the projects are many, he said.
“We believe, first and foremost, this is an opportunity for American agriculture and forestry to lead the world in climate-smart practices,” he said.
USDA believes the initiative will create a competitive opportunity domestically and internationally, he said.
“We think this is going to generate new income sources and new income opportunities for farmers, ranchers, producers and forested landowners,” he said.
Producers will potentially be able to qualify for ecosystems credits by virtue of the environmental benefits accruing from investments in the projects, he said.
In addition, there’s agricultural waste conversion, bioproduct opportunities and more productive soils as a result of carbon sequestration that will lead to higher yields over time. Commodity diversification will create more opportunity and there’s an opportunity for the higher value component of a climate-smart commodity, he said.
“So this is indeed a transformational opportunity for U.S. agriculture,” he said.
