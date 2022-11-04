Building power lines

A crew works to build new transmission lines in this U.S. Department of Energy photo. Washington's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council says new transmission lines are needed to bring clean energy from the eastern part of the state to the urban west.

 Courtesy U.S. Department of Energy

Washington state urgently needs to start planning to transmit wind and solar power across the Cascade Range to Western Washington to meet the state's ambitious clean-energy goals, according to a report sent to legislators this week.

High-voltage power lines can be expected to take 10 to 20 years to site, permit and build, according to the report prepared by the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.

