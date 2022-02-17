A new survey shows growing concerns over how drought and other factors are impacting the Rocky Mountain region.
The Conservation in the West poll by Colorado College’s State of the Rockies Project showed a spike in concerns over issues such as drought, water supplies, wildfires, climate change and the loss of wildlife habitat and natural spaces.
“We are seeing a perfect storm of threats that are driving higher levels of concern than ever before for the state of lands and water in the Mountain West,” said Katrina Miller-Stevens, director of the State of the Rockies Project and an associate professor at Colorado College.
The poll surveyed 3,400 registered voters in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
The survey is increasingly getting pessimistic responses on the future of nature, defined as land, water, air and wildlife, said Lori Weigel, principal of New Bridge Strategy, an opinion research company.
The new poll found 69% of voters surveyed are more worried about the future of nature. That’s up from 61% last year.
"We have fewer that are telling us that they are hopeful," she said, adding that 28% said they were hopeful. That's down from 36% last year, she said during a webinar Thursday on the poll results.
Climate change was the No. 1 reason people were feeling pessimistic in 2021, and that probable carried over in 2022. Concern over climate change “has really inched up quite dramatically over the years,” she said.
It’s gone from 55% of those surveyed in 2011 to 77% in 2022. In addition, those who see climate change as an extremely or very serious problem have gone from 27% in 2011 to 52% in 2022, she said.
There’s also been a dramatic increase in those saying climate change is a serious problem that needs immediate action. That went from 24% of those surveyed in 2011 to 44% in 2022. Another 21% think something needs to be done, she said.
“The vast majority say something needs to be done in this respect,” she said.
That could be related to recent events in responders’ states. Drought and reduced snowpack were listed as the strongest concerns at 86%. More frequent and severe wildfires followed with 82%, she said.
Concerns over inadequate water supplies shot up from 40% in 2011 to 70% in 2022. Surveyors are seeing a significant increase in concern about drought and reduced snowpack, from 43% in 2011 to 74% in 2022.
The concern over low levels of water in rivers has risen from 42% in 2011 to 75% in 2022, and the concern over inadequate water supplies has gone from 35% to 70%, she said.
The survey also polled voters on a range of policy questions to address inadequate water supplies. It found 81% of respondents said water supplies should be used more wisely by encouraging conservation, reducing use and recycling, she said.
Concerns about air quality and extreme weather events also really resonated with respondents, she said.
Three-fourths of voters say they are at least somewhat concerned by wildfires, and four out of five say the lack of planning for natural disasters is a serious problem, she said.
To view the full results of the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3oZpK1X.