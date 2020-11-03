It is widely understood in agriculture that carbon sequestration in soil is a potential game-changer for climate challenges, but getting there is not a straight-forward route, soil health experts say.
To explore the barriers, as well as the opportunities, Pecan Street — a data research and development organization focused on water and energy — hosted a webinar featuring leaders in the carbon sequestration field.
Stabilizing greenhouse gas concentrations has been recognized as one of the greatest environmental challenges of the century, said LaKisha Odom, scientific director at the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change lists building soil carbon as one of the most significant climate actions in the land-use sector and points to a need for rapid and far-reaching transition, she said.
“We need to think about how soil carbon sequestration through regenerative ag is a human-scale remedy to global warming that’s ready for implementation now,” she said.
No single practice or measure works across every geographic region or every commodity, she said.
“This is a challenge but also an opportunity because it allows us to think of taking a more systematical, holistic approach,” she said.
Organizations across food systems are starting to work together. Managing soil carbon is effective within a framework of a multifaceted effort to try to improve farming methods. And there’s a lot of opportunity in the science and societal space to think about how to adapt soils and agriculture to the rapidly changing climate, she said.
But there are barriers. There are limits of sequestration science and technical assistance. There are large costs for such things as new equipment, infrastructure and labor. There’s a lack of research on adopting practices and a lack of research on the cultural and policy complexities of sequestration, she said.
Each of the barriers represents an opportunity for organizations to identify opportunities to fund research to address the needs, she said.
“While we recognize that agriculture has a role to play in greenhouse gas emissions and the production of them, it’s really the only sector that has a natural potential to mitigate through innovations like carbon sequestration but also feed, nutrition, manure management,” she said.
“We have the opportunity … through working with scientists, farmers and ranchers to think about how we can develop and employ more climate-smart solutions. Much of this work is already happening, but it’s a bit fragmented at times,” she said.
The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research is addressing some of that fragmentation through the Agriculture Climate Partnership, a collaboration between the foundation, U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action and the World Farming Organization.
The mission is to have every farmer and rancher use climate-smart solutions on every acre of farmland with the goal of agriculture being net negative for greenhouse gas emissions.
The partnership hopes to achieve that through science and data discovery, knowledge transfer and farmer adoption. It hopes to create a climate-smart activation platform to provide site-specific recommendations and track resilience, she said.