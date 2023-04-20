Sen. Mark Schoesler

Washington Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, protested the state government's refusal to develop a system to reimburse farmers and others for fuel price increases caused by cap-and-trade.

OLYMPIA — An Eastern Washington senator Wednesday cast a series of "no" votes on popular bipartisan tax breaks to protest cap-and-trade surcharges on fuel used to grow and transport farm goods.

Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said he normally supports tax cuts, but complained that cap-and-trade's tax on emissions from fossil fuels wasn't supposed to apply to agriculture and the maritime industry.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you