OLYMPIA — An Eastern Washington senator Wednesday cast a series of "no" votes on popular bipartisan tax breaks to protest cap-and-trade surcharges on fuel used to grow and transport farm goods.
Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said he normally supports tax cuts, but complained that cap-and-trade's tax on emissions from fossil fuels wasn't supposed to apply to agriculture and the maritime industry.
"I don't know how we can extend tax exemptions when we don't fund the ones that this body passed and state agencies continue to ignore," said Schoelser, a wheat farmer.
Cap-and-trade raises the price of gasoline and diesel by requiring oil companies to bid, in competition with investment firms, for a limited supply of carbon-emission "allowances."
The Department of Ecology recently auctioned allowances for $48.50 each. At $48.50, the allowances could add 38.8 cents a gallon to gasoline and 48.5 cents to diesel, according to a formula cited by the California Air Resources Board.
It's unknown how much of the cost is actually being passed down by fuel suppliers to customers. It is known that the auction, the first of four this year, raised $299 million for the state.
"We are shifting money from people who like to use energy to people who like to spend money," Schoesler said in an interview Thursday.
Lawmakers sought to shield agriculture from higher fuels costs by directing Ecology in 2021 to find a way to exempt farm fuels from cap-and-trade, but it hasn't happened.
The Inslee administration blames oil companies for indiscriminately applying cap-and-trade surcharges. The oil industry says Ecology hasn't written regulations to make exempting farm fuels possible.
Two Senate Democrats introduced a bill to allow farmers to file for refunds. The governor's office opposed the bill, arguing oil companies have the money, not the state.
Farm groups also opposed the bill, saying the refunds would not fully compensate farmers or provide the ongoing exemption promised by lawmakers.
Schoesler said the bill was well-intended, but agreed with farm groups that it wouldn't have fixed the problem.
He also criticized a provision that would have prohibited fuel suppliers from calling out on fuel bills the cost of complying with cap-and-trade.
Legislators may appropriate $500,000 from cap-and-trade proceeds for a consultant to study how to exempt farmers and the maritime industry from cap-and-trade fees. Recommendations to legislators would be due Dec. 1.
"They are kicking the can down the road," Schoelser said.
The state may face a lawsuit before then, he said. A court could order interest and damages, he said.
"It could be that it would have been far cheaper for the state to deal with it this year than it might be in the long run," Schoesler said.
All tax bills that Schoelser voted against passed easily. He was the only senator to vote against a tax break to encourage the making of biofuels that can be mixed with petroleum aviation fuel.
Schoelser's other "no" votes included a tax break for sawmills and paper companies that burn wood waste to generate electricity. Another "no" vote was cast against a tax break for building aircraft repair shops.
Schoesler did vote "yes" on extending tax breaks for food processors and to exempt meals served at retirement homes from sales taxes.
The tax break for food processors has been in effect since 2006 and was due to expire in 2025. Lawmakers extended the exemption to 2035.
