An Oregon renewable energy company has signed an agreement with the Grant County Public Utility District in Ephrata, Wash., to design a power plant that would be fueled by renewable hydrogen from water.

The plant would mark a key step in Obsidian Renewables' efforts to build a Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The $3 billion hub would produce up to 360 metric tons of hydrogen per day. The gas could be used to generate electricity.

