Hay truck (copy)

The Washington Department of Ecology has not devised a way to exempt fuel used to transport farm goods from the new cap-and-trade law.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

OLYMPIA — Talks between the Washington Department of Ecology, farm groups and fuel producers and distributors have been fruitless, leaving farmers overpaying for fuel because of the state's recently enacted cap-and-trade law.

Cap-and-trade costs are being passed down to farmers, even though lawmakers exempted from the program fuel used to produce and transport farm goods.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you