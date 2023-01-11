Solar project (copy)

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed a streamlined process for energy projects to be sited.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has moved to boost his administration's power to shepherd wind farms, transmission lines and other green-energy projects to completion in Eastern Washington.

Under House Bill 1216, introduced Jan. 10 at the governor's request, the Inslee administration would help select projects obtain permits, opening a new path for energy companies to build.

