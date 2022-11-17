Washington has joined an international group that advocates leaving oil and natural gas reserves underground, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a tweet Wednesday from the United Nations climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance was formed at last year's UN climate meeting. The alliance warns that investing in oil and natural gas production will lock in dangerous global warming.
"I'm proud our state has joined (the alliance) as we urge leaders to speed efforts to keep oil and gas in the ground," Inslee tweeted.
Washington is one of 15 states with no oil reserves and one of 14 states with no natural gas reserves, according to the Energy Information Administration.
At a panel discussion hosted by the alliance Nov. 15, Inslee acknowledged there is no drilling for fossil fuels in Washington, but that the state was phasing-out fossil fuels.
"The value we bring (to the alliance) is to show that we want to eliminate the need and demand for that which must remain in the ground," he said.
The governor cited electric-vehicle mandates and the state's new cap-and-trade program as examples of policies that will reduce demand for fossil fuels.
"My state, the Evergreen state, is moving faster, farther than any other place in the United States to eliminate the need for gas and oil, and I'm proud to be able to say that," he said.
"In Washington, we think that there are things that should be above ground and some things that should be below ground," said Inslee, listing apples, wheat and asparagus as above-ground examples.
"Oil and gas belong below ground," he said.
The governments of Costa Rica and Denmark co-chair the alliance. Other member countries include France, Sweden, Ireland, Wales and Greenland. California and Quebec, Canada, are associate members.
Joining the alliance did not cost Washington anything, a governor's spokesman said in an email.
The U.S. had 38.2 billion barrels in oil reserves and 473.3 trillion cubic feet in natural gas reserves at the end of 2020. The EIA is scheduled to update figures in December.
Proved reserves are based on known projects. Over time, global reserves likely will increase as new projects are developed and new technologies increase production, according to the EIA.
Washington has joined two international coalitions while Inslee has been attending the UN's 27th climate conference.
On Sunday, Washington was introduced as the newest member of the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance, a global group that advocates for zero-emission vehicles and alternative forms of transportation.
The other 29 members include California, British Columbia, private companies and several European and Latin American countries such as France, the Netherlands and Uruguay.
Washington, following California's lead, will require new cars, pickups and SUVs to be zero-emission vehicles beginning in 2035.
"We are selling electric cars in my state like pancakes, like hotcakes," Inslee said.
