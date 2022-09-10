Gov. Jay Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a press conference Sept. 8 in Olympia. He reaffirmed his state's alliance with California in fighting climate change.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Sept. 8 that Washington and California are united to combat climate change, as California grid operators asked people to conserve electricity during a heat wave.

Inslee spoke at a press conference in Olympia shortly before voluntary conservation took effect in California. Californians were requested to set thermostats at 78 degrees and not use major appliances between 3 and 10 p.m.

