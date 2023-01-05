Washington will hold a cap-and-trade auction Feb. 28, the first of many expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses to fund state agencies, tribes and recipients of government grants and contracts.

Nearly 6.2 million "allowances," each giving the right to emit 1 ton of carbon, will be up for bid. If all allowances sell for the minimum bid, $22.20, the auction will take in some $137 million.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you