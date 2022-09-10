Hot weather

Cattle walk past a dry pasture in Washington. Idaho, Oregon and Washington set temperature records for August.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Oregon, Idaho and Washington had their hottest Augusts in 128 years of record-keeping, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Sept. 9.

Heat records fell in all three states, topping old marks for the month by nearly a degree in Idaho and by more than a degree in Washington and Oregon.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you