Several agricultural groups have filed joint comments to the Securities and Exchange Commission on its proposed rules requiring publicly traded companies to report greenhouse gas emissions up and down their value chain.
The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors would require SEC registrants to provide information about climate-related risks that are likely to have an impact on their business or financial condition.
It would require companies to report their direct emissions, emissions primarily resulting from the generation of electricity they consume and all other indirect emissions.
Those “other” indirect emissions would include emissions by the vast majority of farmers and ranchers, as they provide almost every raw product that goes into the food supply chain.
The American Farm Bureau Federation and other groups said farmers and ranchers could be forced to report personal information and business-related data, creating onerous reporting requirements.
In their comments to SEC, Farm Bureau and 10 other agricultural groups pointed out agriculture’s success in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and said the proposed rule threatens that progress.
“Our organizations and our members are committed to transparency in climate-related matters to inform our stakeholders in a manner consistent with existing practices in the agriculture industry,” the groups said.
“However, without changes and clarifications, the proposed rules would be wildly burdensome and expensive if not altogether impossible for many small and mid-sized farmers to comply with … ,” they said.
When farmers and ranchers can’t afford the overhead required to comply, they will have no choice but to consolidate, the groups said.
“Such consolidation would have far-reaching socioeconomic consequences, including further eroding rural tax bases,” they said.
Further consolidation could seriously impede the ability of local communities to fund education, social services and access to health care. The proposed rule would also harm consumers and erode the strength of the U.S. agriculture industry, they said.
The groups encouraged SEC to consider:
• Removing the “value-chain” concept;
• Removing or substantially revising the emissions disclosure requirement to include an explicit exemption for the agriculture industry;
• Removing the requirement that registrants provide disclosures pertaining to their climate-related targets and goals;
• Providing guidance with respect to the Consolidated Appropriations Act’s (2022) prohibition on mandatory GHG emissions reporting for manure management systems;
• Revising the proposed rules so that disclosures of GHG emissions operate in unison with existing federal emissions reporting programs;
• Ensuring the final rules don’t include location data disclosures for GHG emissions; and
• Enhancing the liability protections to registrants by making all disclosures “furnished” rather than “filed.”
The groups also urged SEC to consider whether it has the legal authority to implement the proposed rules.
“Because of the magnitude of the SEC’s proposal that cuts across every aspect of the U.S. economy — and beyond — the commission should consider whether this is a matter for the Congress to act or direct before embarking on this rulemaking,” they said.
In addition to Farm Bureau, the comments were submitted by National Pork Producers Council, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Cotton Council, National Corn Growers Association, National Potato Council, American Soybean Association, Agricultural Retailers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.