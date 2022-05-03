The Environmental Protection Agency’s latest annual report on greenhouse gas emissions shows U.S. agriculture continues to represent just 10% of the nation’s emissions, according to American Farm Bureau Federation.
“U.S. agriculture not only minimally contributes to the overall U.S. greenhouse gas footprint but the sector also sequestered more carbon in 2020 compared to 2019,” Farm Bureau said in its latest “Market Intel” report.
At 635 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020, emissions from agriculture were down by 28.8 million metric tons or 4.3% from 2019.
“The additional efforts to adopt conservation practices through voluntary, market-based incentives have helped farmers and ranchers trap 759 million metric tons of carbon in the soil (in 2020), representing 12.7% of total U.S. emissions,” Shelby Myers, a Farm Bureau economist, said.
Agricultural soil management such as fertilizer application or tillage practices, represents about half of all agricultural emissions but only 5% of U.S. emissions. Those emissions declined 8.4% in 2020 year over year.
While U.S. agricultural emissions have most recently been declining, they have increased 6% since 1990.
But that’s not the full story, Myers said. Agricultural productivity is increasing, as is the global population. Innovation and advancements in technology have allowed farmers and ranchers to increase their productivity while using the same amount of inputs, she said.
USDA’s Economic Research Service estimates farmers and ranchers are producing 2.78 times more in output per unit of input compared with 1948. Even more impressive, productivity is rising while cropland is declining — by 30 million acres over the last three decades, she said.
“When considering productivity gains compared to agricultural emissions, agriculture has been remarkable at sustainable intensification, in addition to adding practices that even further shrinks its environmental footprint,” she said.
Those improvements have been in crop yields, animal nutrition and breeding, she said.
Compared to 1990, the U.S. is producing 77% more pounds of pork while decreasing its emissions per unit of pork by 21%. It is producing 51% more milk but has decreased emissions per unit by 26%.
It is also producing 18% more beef while reducing emissions 11% per unit, Farm Bureau reported.
While agricultural emissions have increased 6% since 1990, the U.S. population has increased 33% and agricultural emissions per capita have declined 20% since 1990, Myers said.
When factoring in productivity and population gains, both per-unit and per-capita agricultural emissions are declining, she said.
“That means U.S. agriculture is producing more food, fiber and renewable fuel for more people while using fewer resources and emitting fewer greenhouse gases,” said.
With additional investment in research, farmers and ranchers can be part of the development of new technologies that capture more carbon in the soil and reduce livestock-related emissions while generating multiple environmental benefits, she said.