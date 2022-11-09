Tesla Model 3 (copy) (copy)

An all-electric Tesla Model 3. Electric vehicles use sulfur in their batteries and motors.

 123rf

Electric vehicle mandates will harm U.S. farmers by causing a shortage of sulfur, a byproduct of refining oil and vital for making rechargeable batteries and fertilizers, an industry group warns.

The Sulphur Institute filed a brief this week in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia opposing the California-led effort to phase out gas- and diesel-powered vehicles.

