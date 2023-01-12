Trucks and diesel (copy)

Washington's cap-and-trade obligations took effect Jan. 1, but the initial cost to oil companies and others won't be known until Feb. 28.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

OLYMPIA — Washington's cap-and-trade program, less than two weeks old, has reportedly already raised gas and diesel prices, as oil refineries and others face fees on carbon emissions.

Department of Ecology cap-and-trade manager Luke Martland blamed fuel producers Jan. 11 for prematurely passing along costs and collecting a "surcharge" from customers.

