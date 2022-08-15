Agriculture groups rooted in conservation and sustainability are hailing the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and its $369 billion investment in climate and energy programs.
The bill has passed Congress, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it this week.
It includes $18 billion for USDA voluntary conservation programs, $1 billion for USDA conservation technical assistance, nearly $5 billion for conservation and wildfire mitigation on forest lands and $4 billion for western drought resilience.
The National Association of Conservation Districts applauded the inclusion of funding for conservation and natural resource programs.
“USDA conservation programs are oversubscribed, and this funding would go a long way in helping more producers across our country implement conservation practices to improve their operations and make their lands more resilient to the changing climate,” said Michael Crowder, NACD president.
“We applaud this investment in conservation and natural resource management, and we will continue to advocate for support for these programs that are critical to addressing climate change by improving the health of our soils, watersheds and forests,” he said.
The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition said the funding will ensure farmers and ranchers are able to act with urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build climate resilience.
Passage of the bill “marks an unprecedented step toward addressing climate change and building a climate-resilient food and farm system. For farmers, ranchers and communities, this is cause for celebration,” said Mike Lavender, the association’s interim policy director.
“In the months ahead, NSAC looks forward to ensuring that these historic investments live up to their full potential through successful implementation,” he said.
Other group also weighed in.
Chris Gibbs, Rural Voices USA president: "If we are going to address the monumental climate challenges we face, rural America must be a big part of the solution. This bill is an historic step in pursuing rural climate solutions that make economic sense for rural communities.”
Jonathan Hladik, Center for Rural Affairs policy director: “We know these working lands conservation programs have been severely underfunded and oversubscribed. This funding will address the backlog of farmers who have applied for financial assistance and not received a contract due to lack of program resources.”
Andrew Bowman, Land Trust Alliance president and CEO: “The increase in funding of Farm Bill conservation programs is a clear acknowledgment of the critical role that private landowners will continue to play in addressing climate change and its impacts."
Tim Fink, American Farmland Trust policy director: “Farmers and ranchers are critical allies in the fight against climate change, but they need tools and resources to protect their land, increase resilience to extreme weather, sequester carbon in the soil and reduce emissions.”
Regenerate America: “This allocation recognizes the vital role of farmers and ranchers in addressing climate change and is a tremendous opportunity. However, to tackle both our climate crisis and rural economic crisis with the urgency they demand, we must prioritize practices that rebuild soil through regenerative agriculture.”
Chuck Conner, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives president: "Passage of the bill represents a recognition by policymakers of the important role that America’s farmers, ranchers and growers can play in addressing the issue of climate change. It is especially important that the funding is targeted at voluntary, working-lands conservation programs that have a long, proven track record of success."
