The National Weather Service has predicted the Northwest will remain unseasonably cool for several more weeks, but warm up later in the summer to average or above-average temperatures.
The June 16 outlook by the weather service's Climate Prediction Center mostly abandons previous predictions that the region would have another hot and dry summer.
Above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for Washington, Oregon and Idaho are still expected, but not until August.
The revised seasonal forecast comes after the third coldest April and eight coldest May in the past 128 years in Washington. Temperatures have remained below normal in June.
Farmers report plantings have been delayed by muddy fields and plants that need warmth are struggling to grow. High fuel and fertilizer costs are further complicating management decisions.
Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond said it would be worthwhile to look back and look for clues that were missed foretelling Washington's cool and wet spring and early summer.
"It's quite possible there aren't any," he said. "I can't help but think a lot of it is that stuff just happens. And we just get into these weather patterns, and they persist by their nature.
"The climate community would like to get the seasonal forecast better," he said. "But there's always going to be some uncertainty. It's the nature of a chaotic system."
A La Niña has hung on in the Pacific Ocean, providing forecasters with their most-prominent clue to the future. A La Niña is linked to cool and wet winters in the Northwest, especially late winter.
"Our usual late-winter response to La Niña was more like a late-spring response," Bond said.
The Climate Prediction rates La Niña's chances of sticking though the summer at 52%. Whether it comes or goes, La Niña's influence on summer weather is not as great as in the winter.
"The effects aren't completely absent, but they aren't quite as strong," Bond said. "I'd be surprised if we don't get at least some turnaround" in the weather.
Even if La Niña goes away, the odds it will prevail next winter are 58%, according to the Climate Prediction Center. If that happens, it will be the third La Niña in a row.
Drought continues to recede in Washington. The U.S. Drought Monitor on June 16 classified 12% of the state in a "moderate drought," down from 17% the week before. The drought is concentrated in Central Washington.
The Climate Prediction Center predicts temperatures for much of the U.S. will be above average in keeping with a trend toward hotter summers.