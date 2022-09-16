SM Tom vilsack 5.jpg (copy)

Tom Vilsack

 Bob Nichols/USDA

USDA is providing $2.8 billion for 70 projects in its Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities to accelerate U.S. agriculture’s efforts toward net-zero emissions.

Farmers, ranchers, producers and forested landowners know all too well the challenge and destructive nature of a changing climate and feel a special duty and responsibility to mitigate the consequences, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a livestreamed press conference on Sept. 14.

