USDA is providing $2.8 billion for 70 projects in its Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities to accelerate U.S. agriculture’s efforts toward net-zero emissions.
Farmers, ranchers, producers and forested landowners know all too well the challenge and destructive nature of a changing climate and feel a special duty and responsibility to mitigate the consequences, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a livestreamed press conference on Sept. 14.
“With the right approach and tools, they know America’s farms, fields and forests can be and ought to be an integral part of the climate solution,” he said.
In developing the program, USDA listened to what producers wanted. That was a voluntary, market-driven, incentivized program that doesn’t penalize early adopters and would be offered to all commodities, all regions and all sizes of operations, he said.
USDA initially announced a $1 billion commitment to the initiative in February to advance pilot projects that would require the reporting and verification of results, putting a premium on market development and partnerships, he said.
The agency received more than 1,000 applications requesting nearly $20 billion. After evaluating applications, USDA realized $1 billion would not be enough and authorized an additional $2.5 billion, he said.
The 70 project awards announced on Sept. 14 are for the large grant portion of the partnership. Projects for smaller grants will be announced later this year, he said.
“At its core, this effort is about commodities with higher value, sustainably produced and linked to the markets demanding and needing such commodities,” he said.
The funding will support technical and financial assistance, provide resources for innovative pilot projects and cost-effective methods to measure greenhouse gas reductions and help develop and expand markets for climate smart commodities, he said.
The projects involve more than 50,000 farms in every state and Puerto Rico and covering at least 20 million acres. Partners include colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions, state and local governments and major food processors, brands and retailers. The $2.8 billion investment will leverage an additional $1.4 billion in matching funds, he said.
“During the life of these projects, we’re hopeful of recording more than 50 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent reductions in greenhouse gas reductions and carbon sequestration benefits. That’s equal to about 10 million cars being taken off the road,” he said.
The projects will touch a diverse set of commodities and partners, include a high range of climate smart practices and test innovative approaches for measuring and monitoring climate benefits, he said.
“We’ll learn more about these new measurement technologies leveraging satellite data and developing new data collection systems, and we hope that scaling-estimation efforts will provide credible opportunities in the future for greenhouse gas benefits at low cost,” he said.
USDA expects to learn a great deal over the next few years and intends to share what it learns, he said.
Through the initiative, America’s agricultural producers will identify the best practices to be shared across the globe, enabling more producers to embrace them , he said.
“America can then rightfully claim international leadership in climate smart practices, ultimately leading to a net-zero carbon future for American agriculture,” he said.
