Steam rises from a Washington paper mill. Carbon emissions statewide rose in 2019, according to the Department of Ecology.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

The Washington Department of Ecology has re-estimated the state's 1990 greenhouse gas emissions, improving the odds the state met its first carbon-reduction targets.

Emissions totaled 93.5 million tons in 1990, according to a new greenhouse gas inventory by Ecology. Two years ago, Ecology estimated 1990 emissions were 90.5 million tons.

