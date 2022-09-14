Lower Monumental Dam spillway

The spillway at Lower Monumental Dam in Washington on the Snake River.

 Getty Images

The "carbon intensity" of electricity generated in Washington state increased by 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the most of any state, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier.

