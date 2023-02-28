cap and trade (copy)

The Washington Department of Ecology will auction allowances to emit greenhouse gases four times a year.

Washington state on Tuesday will hold its first cap-and-trade auction, which some companies anticipate will raise the cost of energy and manufacturing, according to filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Cascade Natural Gas projects cap-and-trade could increase customer bills by about 23% by 2035 and 78% by 2050, the Kennewick-based utility's parent company, MDU Resources Group, reported Friday in its annual report to the SEC.

