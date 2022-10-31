Forest timber DNR carbon (copy)

The Washington Department of Natural Resources plans to lock up 10,000 acres of timber in Western Washington and sell carbon credits.

 Washington DNR

A company owned by BP may not get any money for designing a plan to lock up timberland and sell forest carbon offsets, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Finite Carbon, based in Pennsylvania, volunteered to design a plan that will cancel logging on 10,000 acres of state land in Western Washington, department spokeswoman Sarah Ford said Oct. 28.

