A company owned by BP may not get any money for designing a plan to lock up timberland and sell forest carbon offsets, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Finite Carbon, based in Pennsylvania, volunteered to design a plan that will cancel logging on 10,000 acres of state land in Western Washington, department spokeswoman Sarah Ford said Oct. 28.
Although Finite could end up leasing the land and sharing revenue from companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint by buying offsets, it will have to bid for the leases, Ford said in an email.
"This is the same process we utilize for renewable energy or agriculture leases on state trust land," she said.
A Finite spokeswoman confirmed Monday that the company has not been compensated for the two years it has worked on the project. She said that's common for carbon-offset programs.
BP, formally British Petroleum, acquired a majority stake in Finite Carbon in 2020, one year after investing $5 million in the company.
Finite calls itself North America's top supplier of forest carbon offsets. The offsets purportedly offset a company's contribution to global warming by leaving forests uncut to store and take in carbon from the atmosphere.
Finite has participated in more than 50 forest projects, but none listed on the company's website involve public lands.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz introduced Finite in April as the partner in a first-in-the-nation program to forgo timber sales on state lands and sell carbon offsets instead.
Finite Carbon planner Caitlin Guthrie said the company was the project's developer and manager and indicated the partnership would continue. "By measuring the project over time, we will ensure the carbon offsets generated are not just estimates, but verifiable emissions reductions," she said.
Republican legislators quickly asked questions, such as how much revenue carbon credits will raise for schools and counties, and how much DNR was spending on its partnership with Finite.
On Oct. 25, Franz answered a letter GOP lawmakers sent six months ago. She said the department will do a financial analysis once it picks the 10,000 acres, but did not mention the department's partnership with Finite.
"She didn't answer that question at all," said Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia.
DNR should be able to at least estimate revenue from carbon credits before proceeding with the project, he said. "They do not have a fiscal analysis that goes with this, and that's what I'd like," he said.
Ford said DNR has no financial or contractural obligation to Finite, and has the ability to "ultimately not pursue a formal relationship."
"Finite Carbon has freely advised DNR on how carbon markets work, how assessments for carbon are calculated, and how DNR might best enter into carbon markets," she said.
Before planning the project, the department did not issue a request for proposals, soliciting bids to develop what Franz called "a model for carbon opportunities throughout the nation."
"We are establishing DNR at the cutting-edge of carbon-market opportunities," she said.
Republican lawmakers, in their letter, said studies, public comments and legislative action should have come before such a big change in DNR policy.
Franz responded that a recent state Supreme Court decision gives DNR board discretion in deciding how to raise revenue from forests. The process of developing the carbon project has been "transparent and collaborative," she wrote.
Rural counties that rely on DNR timber sales to fund public services were unaware of the project until Franz rolled it out, said Court Stanley, timber consultant for the Washington State Association of Counties.
The project was planned without the approval or knowledge of the Board of Natural Resources, ostensibly the panel that sets DNR timber policies.
