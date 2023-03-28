OLYMPIA — The Senate budget committee Monday rejected a Republican proposal to set aside $32 million to reimburse farmers paying cap-and-trade surcharges on fuel used to transport agricultural products.
Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said the Inslee administration has failed to keep cap-and-trade from raising farming costs, as was promised in the Climate Commitment Act passed in 2021.
Schoelser, a member of the Ways and Means Committee, proposed refunding farmers from cap-and-trade auction proceeds.
“This tax is being wrongfully collected every single day,” he told the committee. “We need to budget for it before it gets any worse.”
Cap-and-trade puts a price on carbon emissions from fossil fuels. Based on the first cap-and-trade auction, the price was 47 cents on a gallon of diesel, according to the nonpartisan Washington Research Council.
The law exempts emissions from moving farm goods, as well as maritime fuel. The Department of Ecology has not devised a method for exempting those fuels, which blend with other fuels through the supply chain.
Ways and Means Chairwoman Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, said she didn’t disagree there was a problem, but opposed Schoelser’s amendment.
“The money is being paid to the oil companies, not to the state,” she said. “We would be appropriating money that oil companies have been collecting.
“We don’t appropriate money that we don’t have,” Rolfes said.
The first cap-and-trade auction in February took in nearly $300 million for the state. Ecology will hold four such auctions every year.
Schoelser said in an interview Tuesday the state is collecting money from oil companies, but has no plan to refund money wrongly collected from farmers.
“It’s just insanity,” he said. “The administration has no long-term plan on how to deal with this.
“At some point, at some time, farmers may be reimbursed. Whether they will be made whole and get interest, I really don’t know,” Schoelser said.
Efforts to obtain comment from Ecology were not immediately successful.
Ecology has blamed oil companies for charging cap-and-trade surcharges on exempt fuels.
According to a statement from Ecology, originally issued in January and updated this month, the department does not control the pricing decisions of private companies.
The Western States Petroleum Association has said Ecology has failed to provide a way for farmers and fuel suppliers to document how the fuel is used.
