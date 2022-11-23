Moving research on climate-smart practices from test plots onto working farms is the central goal of AgMission, a global initiative to advance research and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture.
It was started by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture and the World Farmers Organization and has raised $45 million thus far for research grants.
The production of crops and animals for food contributes about 13% of global greenhouse gas emissions, said Allison Thomson, AgMission program director at the foundation.
“But the sector also has the potential to be a powerful climate solution, reducing emissions and even going negative using carbon sequestration,” she said during a webinar from the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Egypt.
The initiative is connecting farmers and scientists to advance actionable solutions to urgent challenges while accelerating the adoption of proven practices and technologies on farms, she said.
“Ultimately, AgMission is about developing and deploying climate-smart practices to unlock agriculture’s potential to address climate change,” she said.
AgMission is leveraging the foundation’s government funding with investments from private sector stakeholders to conduct critically needed research, she said.
The Nature Conservancy, an AgMission founding partner, is focused on helping scale up the adoption of regenerative and climate-smart practices to deliver profitable and productive agriculture and a suite of ecosystem service benefits from agricultural lands, said Kris Johnson, director of agriculture for The Nature Conservancy’s North America region.
U.S. agriculture is particularly efficient, so its greenhouse gas emissions profile is lower than some other countries, he said.
“But still there are huge opportunities for improvements in management of agricultural lands, both croplands and grazing lands, to deliver meaningful climate benefits,” he said.
For example, avoiding grassland conversion and widespread planting of cover crops on croplands could deliver an estimated 200 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent benefit annually, he said.
“It’s an enormous potential that translates to … a huge climate mitigation wedge available for our country if we can invest in a meaningful way in making this transition,” he said.
That investment is in science, research and data development to understand the costs, benefits and barriers to adoption, he said.
Agriculture needs to understand such things as when a certain suite of practice changes would be expected to provide benefits to farmers. It needs to evaluate transition costs and the potential tradeoffs between adopting one practice or another, he said.
“So there’s a whole host of sort of knowledge gaps that we need to fill and fill quickly, and we need to do so in a way that supports farmers and ranchers and helps them find easy pathways to adopt these practices and also provides incentives,” he said.
The Nature Conservancy is excited to be part of AgMission because it sees this investment in research, data and shareable knowledge publicly available and translatable data as foundational for making the progress that everyone wants related to the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices, he said.
Over the next five years, the investment and collaborative public-private partnerships AgMission is bringing are going to be critical in making the change to climate-smart agriculture, he said.
