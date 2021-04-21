WASHINGTON, D.C. — Legislation to establish a technical and certification program at USDA to assist farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who want to participate in voluntary carbon markets was reintroduced in the Senate on Tuesday.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act was reintroduced by Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; Mike Braun, R-Ind.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., with more than 30 cosponsors. It has support from more than 60 agricultural and environmental organizations.
The bill would create a certification program for third-party verifiers and technical service providers that help producers and forest landowners earn carbon credits. As part of the program, USDA would administer a new website providing information and resources for producers and forest landowners.
The bill would also establish an advisory council composed of agricultural experts, scientists, producers and others who will make recommendations to USDA.
Agricultural groups were quick to voice support for the bill.
The legislation “builds on the strong foundation of environmental stewardship in American agriculture by providing more clarity and guidance for farmers and ranchers as they explore or expand participation in carbon markets,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Association.
“AFBF will continue to work with lawmakers directly and through the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance that we cofounded to advance policies and programs that are science-based, voluntary and market-driven,” he said.
The National Farmers Union said the bill aims to provide certainty to producers seeking compensation for climate-smart practices through carbon markets.
“Through the implementation of climate-smart practices, family farmers and ranchers can not only reduce their operations’ climate impact, but they can also offset other sectors’ emissions by sequestering atmospheric carbon in their soil,” said Rob Larew, National Farmers Union president.
Recognizing that potential, a patchwork of carbon markets has sprung up to incentivize and reward such practices, he said.
“However, there is currently no formal oversight of these markets or uniformity among them for criteria, payment rates or measurement, which can make selecting the right one a confusing and overwhelming process,” he said.
By creating a certification program, the bill would bring much-needed clarity and certainty to this burgeoning sector, thus making it easier for farmers to obtain the financial resources they need to invest in climate solutions, he said.
Barb Glenn, CEO of the National Association of Departments of Agriculture, said state departments of agriculture leaders understand the central role agriculture serves in building climate resiliency and preserving shared natural resources.
“NASDA is proud to support the Growing Climate Solutions Act, as it acknowledges and invests producers’ contribution to environmental sustainability and unites the industry around climate goals,” she said.
The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives is urging senators to consider and approve the bill without delay.
“If farmers are to be part of solving climate challenges, they need to rely on proven science, accurate data and standardization to help us get there — this bill is an important step in that direction,” said Chuck Conner, the council’s president and CEO.
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Milk Producers Federation, said the bill would encourage greater farmer participation in carbon markets and would be invaluable in achieving the dairy sector’s goal to be carbon neutral or better by 2050.
“This legislation will enhance the proactive, sustainable initiatives dairy farmers are expanding as our sector strives to achieve carbon neutrality,” he said.