A story on page 4 of the Aug. 28 edition of the Capital Press should have indicated that falling number testing results so far reflected only trial plots of susceptible wheat varieties and that data for complete locations were as yet unavailable.
Clarification
Tags
Matthew Weaver
Field Reporter, Spokane
