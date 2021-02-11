Agricultural leaders don’t do it for recognition.
The Spokane Ag Show wants to honor them anyway.
“We’re looking for those that go above and beyond, really do something special to highlight a certain product or the industry overall,” said Tim Cobb, chairman of the Excellence in Agriculture committee and owner of Farmland Company Management, which sponsors the award. “When we do find them, we do our best to celebrate them.”
The award recognizes individuals or organizations that make a significant contribution to agriculture in the Inland Northwest.
The selection committee considers four criteria — innovation in agriculture, economic and environmental stewardship contribution to agriculture, positive impact on agriculture and industry awareness and outreach.
“You know the folks, the type that are putting themselves out there for the greater good,” Cobb said. “The countryside is full of them.”
Fairfield, Wash., farmer Marci Green received the 2020 Excellence in Agriculture Award.
“There are lots of good leaders in agriculture, and so the fact I was singled out is very flattering,” she said. “I was surprised but very honored.”
To Green, a leader is willing and able to put in the time, effort and energy to make a difference.
“It also has a lot to do with listening to the people you’re working with and working for,” she said.
Her advice to possible leaders?
“If there’s something you have an interest in, show up,” she said. “Almost every organization is looking for the people to be involved, to spread the workload, to have new ideas and new voices.”
This year, Cobb expects to receive some nominations for folks who have persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Agriculture is essential, and we feel like these excellence awards are going to find those that made sure it was essential,” he said.
Cobb urges members of the industry to think about the leaders they know, and consider nominating them in the future.
“In an industry where most people would just as soon step to the side as opposed to stepping forward to receive an award, those are the best kind of people to give awards to,” he said.