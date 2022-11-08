The Cashmere, Wash., environmental natural resources team relied on real-world experience to answer the final question during the national FFA convention.
All teams had to develop a presentation in an hour about the ways wildfire can impact communities.
"Here we are in Cashmere, and we've been sitting in smoke for the last two months," said Rusty Finch, FFA advisor in Cashmere. "That's kind of where the stars aligned."
The Cashmere team placed first out of 39 states competing in environmental natural resources.
Individually, Kimmy Dodson placed third, Grady Zimmerman fourth and Tristan Hoffman eighth. Eli Lyons placed gold, in the upper third of competing FFA members.
The team members received $1,000.
"It starts with those kids," Finch said. "I had four really solid, really sharp, really dedicated kids. They're super committed to the program, to their education."
All four had experience competing on national teams the previous year.
Dodson, Zimmerman and Lyons all attend Cashmere High School. Hoffman now attends Wenatchee Valley Community College.
Before the convention, the team took a written test, answering 50 questions covering a broad range of topics, including soils, ecology, water quality and waste management.
They identified different species of wildlife and natural resource equipment and responded to questions based on data they had to analyze.
At the convention, the team had to navigate a GPS course.
"It was raining the day (they) did it, it was super cold," Finch said. "That's always a factor, is weather."
They also analyzed a plot of ground to make recommendations about erosion prevention and tested surface water for nitrates, acidity and temperature.
Finch said the success of the environmental team is a helpful recruiting tool for new members.
"I've got a ton of kids interested in these events," he said. "It kind of loads up the bus itself."
Finch said the environmental natural resources contest ties everything together for FFA members, showing them how farmers and others connect to the land.
They get a good foundation of ecological knowledge, develop problem-solving skills and learn how to test and evaluate soil and water, he said.
It makes the students more well-rounded and gives them an edge in understanding the implications of their actions for the environment and the planet, he said.
"I don't think a lot of kids even think about that stuff," Finch said. "They're just not exposed to it, they don't know what they put on the surface eventually ends up maybe into the groundwater or other surface water somewhere else."
