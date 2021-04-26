MODESTO, Calif. — California's almond acreage is rapidly increasing, according to reports.
New data from USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, combined with acreage estimates from LandIQ, an agricultural consulting service, show that the number of mature, crop-bearing almond acres statewide increased 5.9% between 2019 and 2020.
California now has 1.25 million acres of mature almond trees and 1.6 million total almond acres, including young trees.
Nonpareil almonds — the state's most popular almond variety — remained in the lead, followed by Monterey, Butte, Carmel and Padre varieties.
Fresno, Kern, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera were the leading counties, together accounting for 73% of the total bearing acreage.
Industry leaders say the growth in acreage has largely been fueled by growth in demand, and global consumer demand for almonds continues to gain momentum.
"Demand has consistently been very strong during this crop year," Richard Waycott, president and CEO of the Almond Board, said in a statement.
Between August 2020 to March 2021, Waycott said global shipments went up 17.7% and production crossed the 3-billion-pound threshold for the first time.
Waycott said he anticipates that almond production "will also rise in coming years."
Much of the demand comes from abroad.
According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, California produces about 80% of the world's almonds, and the nut are California's No. 1 agricultural export.
The latest data from USDA show that all major export regions for the crop have reported strong numbers for the year to date. Shipments to China and Hong Kong were up 59%, South Korea up 45%, India up 51% and Western Europe up 12% compared to a year ago.
This acreage report from USDA-NASS is the first of three major reports expected for the almond crop this year. May 12, the agency will release an initial forecast of this year's crop. July 12, NASS will release a more accurate 2021 crop report based on actual nut count on trees.