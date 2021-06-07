Submit upcoming ag-related events on www.capitalpress.com or by email to newsroom@capitalpress.com.
Thursday-Saturday June 24-26
United Fresh Convention and Expo (in person and online): Los Angeles Convention Center. Whether online or in person, United Fresh is your partner connecting the global fresh produce industry. Sponsored by the United Fresh Produce Association and the Fresh Produce and Floral Council. Website: https://www.unitedfresh.org/united-fresh-convention-expo-2021/#
Monday-Tuesday June 28-29
Idaho Cattle Association Summer Round-Up: Stagecoach Inn, Salmon, Idaho. The conference will include updates from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Idaho Beef Council, Idaho Department of Agriculture and Idaho Departments of Lands, as well as market updates. An optional rafting trip is planned for June 27. Website: www.idahocattle.org
Wednesday-Thursday June 30-July 1
Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting (virtual): The event will feature governors in roundtable discussions on topics such as energy response, public lands challenges, shared stewardship, infrastructure and workforce. Website: www.westgov.org
Wednesday-Sunday June 30-July 4
St. Paul Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. nightly, with a 1:30 p.m. matinee Sunday at the St. Paul, Ore., rodeo grounds. Tickets are $16 to $26, not including a convenience fee, and can be purchased online at StPaulRodeo.com. For more information, visit the rodeo’s website or call 800-237-5920. Covid guidelines will be in place during the rodeo. Tickets purchased earlier in the year will be honored.
Tuesday-Thursday Aug. 10-12
2021 Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show: Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, Tenn. The convention will include educational seminars, exhibits and networking. Website: http://convention.ncba.org
Wednesday-Friday Aug. 18-20
Farwest Show: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland. The Farwest Show, the biggest green industry trade show in the West, is produced by the Oregon Association of Nurseries, a trade organization that represents and serves the interests of the ornamental horticulture industry. For more information, go to www.FarwestShow.com
R-CALF USA 2021 Convention and Trade Show: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. The convention will feature industry speakers and networking opportunities. Website: www.rcalfconvention.com
Aug. 20-29
Western Idaho Fair: Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood St., Boise. Check back later for more information. Website: www.idahofair.com
Aug. 27-Sept. 6
Oregon State Fair: Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center., 2330 17th St. NE, Salem, Ore. We’re looking forward to welcoming you back to the Oregon State Fair, Aug. 27-Sept. 6, 2021. Stand by for more information! Website: https://oregonstatefair.org/
Sept. 3-11
Eastern Idaho State Fair: Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds, 97 Park St., Blackfoot, Idaho. The daily schedule and entertainment line-up will be published in June. Website: https://funatthefair.com/
Sept. 3-26
Washington State Fair: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup, Wash. Open Labor Day weekend. Closed Tuesdays and Sept. 8. Website: https://www.thefair.com/
Tuesday-Saturday Sept. 28-Oct. 2
World Dairy Expo: Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wis. Among the many events held are contests and a trade show. Website: https://worlddairyexpo.com
Wednesday-Saturday Oct. 27-30
National FFA Convention and Expo: Indianapolis, Ind. The National FFA Organization will host an in-person 94th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-30, with a virtual program. National FFA will continue to follow all health guidelines set by the county, state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More information will be shared as it becomes available. Housing for the in-person event will open July 14, with convention registration opening Sept. 8. Website: https://convention.ffa.org/