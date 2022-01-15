Submit upcoming ag-related events on www.capitalpress.com or by email to newsroom@capitalpress.com.
Friday Jan. 21
SAIF Agri-Business Banquet: 6-9 p.m. Salem Convention Center, 200 Commercial St. SE, Salem. The SAIF Agri-Business Banquet is a celebration of the agricultural community and its impact on the mid-Willamette Valley. This rich and proud history is honored through special entertainment with a message. The speaker will be Terry Tymchuck from the Oregon Historical Society. We will also recognize an outstanding FFA student for leadership in shaping the future of the industry. Contact: 503-581-1466 Website: https://bit.ly/3sJlPsS
Sunday-Wednesday Jan. 23-26
Dairy Forum 2022: J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, Palm Desert, Calif. Presented by International Dairy Foods Association, the forum will feature what’s new, now and next for dairy foods. Website: www.idfa.org
Thursday Jan. 27
USBI Biochar in the Woods Seminar (online): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. At the day-long, online seminar and the following field day events in Butte County, Calif. (free), you will learn how to make and use biochar onsite to increase the water holding capacity and resilience of forest soils. Website: https://bit.ly/3q1Ejli
Uses and Benefits of Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing (online): 10-11 a.m. Is your manufacturing facility undergoing a workforce shortage? Attracting, hiring, and keeping workers is one of today’s key workforce challenges. In this free webinar, we will discuss how collaborative robotics may be able to help. We will include demonstrations and examples of cobots. Website: https://techhelp.regfox.com/20221robotics
Tuesday-Thursday Feb. 1-3
Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas. The convention will include industry speakers and educational events. Website: http://www.ncba.org
Tuesday-Thursday Feb. 8-10
World Ag Expo: 9 a.m. International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, Calif. One of the world’s largest ag shows returns this year to Tulare, Calif. With hundreds of exhibitors, presentations, seminars and other events, the World Ag Expo attracts attendees from around the nation — and the world. Website: http://www.WorldAgExpo.org
Wednesday Feb. 9
Intro to Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) is an internationally recognized method of identifying and managing food safety-related risk. Participants will receive an International HACCP Alliance seal and certificate. Website: https://techhelp.regfox.com/introhaccp2022
Wednesday-Saturday Feb. 9-12
Organic Seed Growers Conference: Oregon State University Campus. The Organic Seed Growers Conference is the largest event focused solely on organic seed in North America, bringing together hundreds of farmers, plant breeders, researchers, certifiers, food companies, seed companies, and others from across the U.S. and around the world. Farm tours and short courses are held prior to the full two-day conference. Website: https://seedalliance.org/
Saturday Feb. 19
Oregon State University Small Farms Conference: OSU campus, Corvallis, Ore. More information to come. Everything you ever wanted to know about succeeding as a small-scale farmer. Website: https://bit.ly/3IA8jx9
Thursday Feb. 24
Virtual classes for pesticide applicators (online): 8 a.m.-noon. There will be virtual classes for pesticide applicators’ recertification, offered by Oregon OSHA and the Oregon Farm Bureau Health & Safety Committee. The virtual training will provide continuing education credits for any pesticide applicator licensed in Oregon. Participants will receive pesticide recertification CORE credits to maintain an applicator’s license. The four CORE credit hours provided are approved by the Oregon Dept. of Agriculture’s “Worker Protection Standard: What You Should Know.” Website: http://www.OregonFB.org/pesticideclass
Thursday-Friday Feb. 24-25
USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum (virtual): The forum will include more than 30 breakout sessions on climate, innovation, trade, commodity outlooks and supply chains. Website: https://www.usda.gov/oce/ag-outlook-forum
Tuesday-Wednesday March 8-9
Oregon Wine Symposium 2022: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland. The Oregon Winegrowers Association will host an in-person event and trade show March 8-9 at the Oregon Convention Center. The live event attracts industry owners, directors, academics, winemakers, viticulturists, and sales and marketing professionals. Website: https://www.oregonwinesymposiumlive.com/
Thursday-Sunday March 17-20
Oregon FFA State Convention: Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, Ore. Oregon FFA members from around the state will gather to compete and to learn during their annual convention in Redmond. Website: https://oregonffa.com/state-convention/
Saturday-Sunday March 26-27
Central Oregon Agricultural Show: 9 a.m. Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, Ore. Welcome to the first-ever Central Oregon Agricultural Show, featuring exhibitors, presentations, seminars and more. See you in Redmond! Website: https://northwestagshow.com/ Phone: 800-882-6789
Tuesday March 29
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Legislative Conference. 5:30-8:30 p.m. J.W. Marriott Hotel, Washington, D.C. The conference will focus on federal policy. Website: www.ncba.org
Saturday-Sunday
April 23-24
Oregon Ag Fest: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.- 5p.m. Sunday. Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem, Ore. 97301. The goal of Oregon Ag Fest is to provide an experience for the whole family that is educational and fun. And, we keep it affordable! Kids age 12 and under are free; others are $9. Parking is free.
Wednesday-Thursday May 4-5
Western Food Safety Conference (in-person and virtual): Hartnell College, Salinas, Calif. The conference will focus on fresh produce safety. Website: www.hartnellfoundation.org
Wednesday May 18
Dairy Tech 2022 Conference: Austin Marriott Downtown, Austin, Texas. Hosted by the International Dairy Foods Association and dairy.com, the conference will focus on the impact of technology and innovation in the industry. Website: https://www.idfa.org/events/dairytech-conference