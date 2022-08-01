A group of free range chickens feed in a field. Small backyard flocks across the Northwest have recently been struck with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu. The latest reported case in Oregon was in Coos County.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and USDA have confirmed that a flock of poultry and waterfowl in Coos County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, which has been spreading through the Northwest this summer.
The non-commercial backyard flock, according to ODA, had about 25 chickens and ducks.
Because the flock's owners were not selling eggs or poultry products, federal guidelines did not require officials to issue a quarantine in the area. Instead, according to ODA, officials "humanely euthanized the flock on the property to prevent the spread of the disease."
The birds will not enter the food system.
This was the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in Coos County, ODA said on July 28. During the past few months, officials have confirmed cases of HPAI in Deschutes, Lane, Linn and Polk counties.
Although bird flu does not pose any immediate public concern in Oregon, ODA advises both commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant about biosecurity measures.
"Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease," the agency stated.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the latest strain of H5N1 bird flu has infected more than 40 million domesticated poultry in 38 states nationwide, in addition to 1,890 wild birds in 44 states.
