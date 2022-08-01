Free range chickens (copy)

A group of free range chickens feed in a field. Small backyard flocks across the Northwest have recently been struck with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu. The latest reported case in Oregon was in Coos County.

 Getty Images

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and USDA have confirmed that a flock of poultry and waterfowl in Coos County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, which has been spreading through the Northwest this summer.

The non-commercial backyard flock, according to ODA, had about 25 chickens and ducks.

