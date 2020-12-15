WASHINGTON, D.C. — President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Katherine Tai, 45, chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, as the new U.S. Trade Representative.
If confirmed as Biden’s “trade czar,” experts say Tai could play a crucial role in ending tariff wars, punishing Beijing for anticompetitive practices, re-energizing American production and helping reestablish ties with key allies.
Several national farm groups have come out in support of Tai’s potential nomination.
“Tai has deep trade experience and a solid understanding of the need to enforce existing trade agreements while working with our trade partners to expand market access for America’s farmers as they lead the world in growing healthy, affordable food,” American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a statement.
Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, also welcomed the potential appointment of Tai in a statement.
Tai, Dykes said, is “an experienced and knowledgeable trade negotiator.” Dykes said he expects that, if appointed, Tai will position U.S. interests above competitors and protect American businesses but will simultaneously be diplomatic with other nations.
Dairy industry leaders, including Dykes, say that Tai also recognizes the importance of working with Congress to reauthorize Trade Promotion Authority before it expires in 2021.
The North American Meat Institute, an advocacy organization for meat and poultry companies, has also voiced its support for Tai.
“Tai has distinguished herself as a skilled negotiator and the Meat Institute stands ready to work with her on trade priorities impacting the U.S. meat and poultry industry,” Julie Anna Potts, CEO and president of the Meat Institute, said in a statement.
Tai would be the first Asian American to hold the role.
Tai has impressive credentials to prepare her for the job, farm groups say.
She was educated at Yale and Harvard and speaks fluent Mandarin — very useful when negotiating with China.
Tai’s career at USTR started in 2007 as an associate general counsel.
Then, from 2011 to 2014, she headed China trade enforcement at the USTR. In that role, she litigated trade violation cases against China and oversaw disputes between Washington and Beijing at the World Trade Organization.
After that role, she joined House Ways and Means and has served as a trade attorney since 2017.
Several legislators told reporters they think Tai would easily be confirmed in the Senate.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, called Tai “an inspired choice” and urged the Senate to confirm her as soon as she’s nominated.