All About the Spokane Ag Show
Dates: Feb. 4-6
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday
Location: Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls, Blvd., Spokane, Wash.
Tickets: Onsite: $14 for adults, $8 for youths 12-18 and free for under 12. Tickets are good for all three days of the show. Pre-show tickets are available at North 40 Outfitters locations for $10 (a $4 discount).
Free parking: Available at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Main Front Lot on the W. 700 block of Boone Avenue. A free shuttle will run between the lot and the convention center. See the map on this page for information on how to get to the parking lot.
Downtown parking: Covered parking is available at the Spokane Convention Center. The entrance to this lot is on W. Spokane Falls Boulevard. Day lots and metered parking are available in the surrounding area. For a full map of day lots and metered parking, visit Parkopedia at https://en.parkopedia.com/ and enter Spokane Convention Center as the destination.
Website: www.agshow.org
Contacts: Melisa Paul, show director, 509-321-3633, agshow@greaterspokane.org or Diahne Gill, farm forum program manager, 509-321-3615, dgill@greaterspokane.org
Ag Show Board of Directors
Aaron Dunham, Wolf, Hislop & Crockett PLLC
Tim Cobb, Hatley/Cobb Farmland Management
Bria Jeske, Wilbur-Ellis Co.
Zach Young, INB
Todd Mielke, Greater Spokane Inc.
Christy Harrison, Western Insurance Associates
Brad Hoyt, Retired, Hoyt, Lewis & Associates
Brent Mathison, Banner Bank
Kevin Paulson, Bank of America/US Trust
Jay Allert, Aslin-Finch Company
Greg Riddle, Riddle Farms
Bill Ryan, Kiemle & Hagood Co.
Kelly Selby, Bank of America/US Trust
Paul Vuletich, Northwest Farm Credit Services
Chris Clausen, Wilbur-Ellis Co.
Greg Bogart, Pape Material Handling
Jason Johnston, The McGregor Company
Farm Forum Committee
Matt Becker, Northwest Farm Credit Services
Jim Armstrong, Spokane Conservation District
Kara Rowe, North by Northwest
John Bartels, Columbia Bank
Mary Palmer Sullivan, Washington Grain Commission
Liz Tellessen, Winston & Cashatt
Mike Poulson, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Jean Berg, Ramada at Spokane Airport
Tim Mondoux, Global Harvest Foods
Ag Show Main Sessions
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9-11 a.m. Convention Center Ballrooms
• Regional Weather Forecast by Art Douglas, professor emeritus at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 9-10:30 a.m. Convention Center Ballrooms.
• “Falling Apart or Falling into Place,” Rob Sharkey, podcast co-host and co-founder of the Farm and Rural Ag Network.
• Agriculture Economic Forecast by Randy Fortenbery, agricultural economics professor and Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair, Washington State University
Thursday, Feb. 6, 9-11 a.m. Convention Center Ballrooms
• FFA Program, Rob Sharkey, podcast co-host and co-founder of the Farm and Rural Ag Network
By the Numbers
5,500: Number of visitors each year to the Spokane Ag Show.
290: Number of exhibiting companies at this year’s show.
2,500: Number of representatives available from those companies.
47: Number of seminars planned for this year.
1954: Year of the first Pacific Northwest Farm Forum.
1978: Year the Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum debuted.
2020: Year the Spokane Ag Show was adopted as the official name.
Where to stay
Discount rates are available. Call the hotels directly and mention the Spokane Ag Show.
• Doubletree by Hilton City Center, 322 N. Spokane Falls Ct., call 509-744-2327 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
• The Davenport Grand Autograph Collection, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., call 800-918-9344
——————
Spokane Ag Show is a 501c(6) organization and a program of Greater Spokane Inc., the Spokane region’s business development organization.