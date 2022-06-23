USDA Wildlife Services in Idaho investigated fewer reports of wolf-caused depredation of livestock in the January-March quarter.
State Director Jared Hedelius told the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board June 21 that Wildlife Services conducted seven depredation investigations related to wolf complaints during the period for seven ranchers combined in Boise, Custer, Gem, Idaho, Lemhi and Valley counties.
Two of the depredations, a cow and a horse that were killed, were confirmed as wolf-caused, he said. The cause for another two depredations was determined to be possibly wolf-related but unknown. Three of the depredations were determined to be by causes other than wolves.
Wildlife Services in the year-earlier period conducted 12 wolf depredation investigations for livestock producers. Eight were confirmed as wolf-caused.
Hedelius said in an interview that the decrease may reflect where Wildlife Services is working, in addition to weather and other factors.
He said the agency year after year, and in many of the same places, investigates ranchers’ reports of potential wolf-caused depredations and conducts control actions. Ideally, this takes some wolf pressure off livestock, the number of which stays mostly steady.
“I’m hoping the work we are doing is showing that,” Hedelius said.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Jan 1-March 31 established or extended 18 Wildlife Services control actions in response to confirmed depredations of livestock during the period or earlier, he said. Wildlife Services removed 14 wolves for the protection of livestock.
The wolf board contracts with Wildlife Services to investigate wolf depredation complaints by livestock producers and conduct control actions as directed by Fish and Game. Control actions may include killing or radio-collaring wolves.
The board is funded by the livestock industry, the Legislature and Fish and Game, which manages the state’s wolves.
The state Fish and Game Commission and Legislature in recent years liberalized wolf hunting and trapping seasons in an effort to reduce conflicts in areas where chronic livestock depredations occur and where elk populations are below management objectives.
Fish and Game estimates that there are more than 1,500 wolves in the state after pups are born in the spring. The population typically dips below 900 during late winter due to hunting, trapping and other causes of wolf mortality.
