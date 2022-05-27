PRINEVILLE, Ore. — Wilco, a farmer-owned cooperative with 25 locations across the West, plans to build a new, expanded farm store in Prineville, slated to open mid-year 2023.
Wilco will relocate its existing Prineville store to a new location at 154 NE Saint Charles Way.
The new facility will be more than five times the size of the existing store, according to a statement from Jake Wilson, director of merchandising, marketing and e-commerce at Wilco Stores.
The larger store will house a garden center, workwear and footwear department, True Value hardware section and pet groom services.
Wilco predicts that the store will add 10 to 20 new jobs to the community.
“Relocating to this new location allows Wilco to expand and enhance what is currently our smallest store, provide additional convenience for the growing community of Prineville, while combining all of the same offerings that our farm stores are famous for,” T.J. Colson, Wilco's president of retail stores, said in a statement.
The new Prineville Wilco Store will include the five signature departments Wilco is known for:
• Pet Supplies and Dog Grooming
• Lawn & Garden with a Nursey for Plants
• True Value Hardware & Benjamin Moore Paint
• Farm, Fencing, & Feed featuring Purina
• Work, Western Wear & Boots
The new location is part of the new Ochoco Mill project owned by Ochoco Lumber Company. Broker Mark Banta, with Commercial Realty Advisors NW, represented Wilco on the lease transaction.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.