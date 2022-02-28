SACRAMENTO — With California entering its third year of severe drought, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced a zero-water allocation for irrigation districts via the Central Valley Project, a 400-mile-long web of dams, canals and other water facilities.
The decision will impact farmers in 29 counties across the state's major agricultural region, likely prompting growers to plant different crops, fallow acres or tear out vineyards and orchards.
"It's very concerning. Farmers are disappointed, frustrated, angry," said Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau.
This year's outlook is even more grim than the last.
In 2021, farmers started with a 5% allocation from the federal government and ended at 0% as the drought intensified.
In a report prepared for the state Department of Food and Agriculture, the University of California-Merced found that last year's drought was responsible for an estimated loss of 8,745 farm-related jobs, $1.2 billion in direct costs and 395,100 acres of cropland left dry and unplanted — an area larger than Los Angeles.
According to Reclamation, this year's allocation was based on current reservoir storage, rainfall and snowpack levels. The agency can change the allocation later this year if conditions change.
"Basically, our region has been bone-dry since the beginning of the year. We got off to a great start with rain in October and snow storms in December, and then it just flattened," said Ernest Conant, Reclamation's regional director.
Farmers with a 0% surface water allocation are grasping for alternatives. But other options will be limited due in part to local agencies taking action under SGMA, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
Passed in 2014, SGMA regulates how California groundwater is managed.
During 2021's drought, many farmers pumped more groundwater. But this year, some groundwater sustainability agencies — local agencies tasked with implementing SGMA — are planning to cap the amount of groundwater farmers can pump.
"There are not many options left," said Blattler in Tulare. "Purchasing water is one of the only options available."
Buying water on the spot market can be difficult, partly because prices are volatile. According to WestWater Research, a market research firm, in March 2020, water was trading hands for about $200 per acre-foot. In June 2021, it hit $1,000 per acre-foot.
Farmers will face difficult decisions, said Blattler, including "when to pull the plug" on a crop.
In contrast to irrigation districts, other contractors will have larger allocations. Drinking and industrial uses, for example, are allocated 25% of their historical use, and California state law requires some water to remain in the system in regions with endangered fish species.
Reclamation can't circumvent the state; the federal agency must comply with California law to protect fish habitat, even if that means delivering no water to farmers.
Environmental nonprofits, including Save California Salmon and The Nature Conservancy, say mandated flows are crucial to protect fish and to keep saltwater from creeping into freshwater rivers, making them unfit for human use.
But many farmers say they are unhappy with how the state manages water.
Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation, said in a statement that the zero-water allocation "demonstrates the overdue need for new water storage."