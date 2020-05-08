Yakima Valley farmers with junior water rights will get 91% of their full water supply later this growing season, the Bureau of Reclamation projected Thursday, a drop from April's forecast of 96%.
Precipitation was less than half of normal in the basin in March and April. The bureau's projection assumes normal weather will return in the coming. The federal Climate Prediction Center forecasts that Central Washington will be hotter and drier than normal in May, June and July. If precipitation is half of average, water supplies could drop to 80%, according the reclamation bureau.
Roza Irrigation District Manager Scott Revell said the updated forecast doesn't portend major problems for farmers in the 72,000-acre district. Collectively, irrigators use about 80% of the district's full entitlement, he said. "Right now, it's looks OK."
Five federal reservoirs hold water that irrigates the state's most productive agricultural region. In dry years, farmers with senior water rights receive their full allotments, while growers with junior water rights are subject to curtailments.
All farmers are currently entitled to their full allotment. Rationing won't start until the snowmelt-fed reservoirs start dropping. Bureau of Reclamation river operations manager Chris Lynch estimated that would be in early to mid-June.
Curtailments may affect growers later in the summer, said Urban Eberhart, general manager of the 59,000-acre Kittitas Reclamation District. "We can make it through the season pretty well, but we'll do it carefully," he said.
The bureau forecast in March that all growers would receive their full supplies. At the time, the Yakima basin's snowpack was above average, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The snowpack is now 76% of average, the bureau said Thursday. Reservoirs were at 98% of average.
"We are grateful that, despite the dry conditions, the snow and reservoir storage appear adequate to meet normal demands, but we must manage the water carefully,” the bureau's river operations supervisor, Chuck Garner, said in a statement.
Reclamation will update its water supply forecast monthly until at least July.