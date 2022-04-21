Snowpacks that melt into Yakima River reservoirs in Central Washington have gone from lackluster to stellar this month, raising the possibility that irrigators with junior rights will receive full water supplies after all.
The Upper Yakima Basin snowpack was 104% of normal Thursday, compared to 81% two weeks ago. The Naches Basin snowpack was 93% of average, compared to 83% a fortnight ago.
"It's been a real rally. It's crazy," Bureau of Reclamation river operations engineer Chris Lynch said.
The bureau forecast in early April that irrigators with junior-water rights would receive 94% of their full allotments. With snowpacks swelling, irrigators may not even face that small cutback. The bureau will update its outlook in May.
"The forecast probably will go up," Lynch said. "That's a pretty easy guess.
"Will it go up to 100%? It very well could," he said.
The bureau manages five reservoirs and a system that supplies water to irrigate about 464,000 acres in south-central Washington. Irrigators with junior rights are cut back equally in water-short years.
At the end of a dry March, the trend was toward tightening water supplies. Then came April. By April 21, precipitation at the five reservoirs already was 122% of normal for the entire month.
Lynch cautioned that if temperatures warm up, the bigger snowpacks could melt too soon. "You can lose it just as quick as you gained it," he said. "The temperatures are very important this time of year."
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Wednesday predicted that Central Washington will have below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation for the next eight to 14 days.
Looking farther ahead, the climate center predicted equal chances for above- or below-average temperatures and precipitation for all of Washington in May.
Snowpacks in most basins in Washington have gone from below normal to above normal in the past two weeks.
On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor decreased the percentage of Washington in "extreme drought" to about 7% from almost 10% the week before. About half the state — the eastern half — is some some level of drought.
The extreme drought touches parts of Adams, Benton, Grant, Kittitas, Lincoln and Yakima counties.
The region will need three times its normal rainfall over the next three months to get completely out of a precipitation deficit, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. The centers calculate the odds of that happening at less than 1%.
Washington State Assistant Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said soil moisture, stream flows and temperatures also will figure into the severity of the region's drought. "I still think there can be some improvement," she said.