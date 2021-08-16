Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden will host a virtual town hall to discuss his bill that would designate 4,700 miles of wild and scenic rivers statewide.
The proposal, known as the River Democracy Act, was developed based on more than 15,000 public nominations — hence its name — to extend protections for waterways under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
If passed, the River Democracy Act would roughly triple the number of wild and scenic rivers in Oregon.
Several counties in Eastern Oregon, however, have raised objections to the bill, arguing it would add new restrictions on livestock grazing, timber harvest and recreation, hindering their local economies.
Critics say the bill also wrongly applies the National Wild and Scenic River Act by including small and intermittent streams. According to one analysis by the American Forest Resource Council, a timber lobbying group, just 15% of the waterways listed in the bill are actually labeled "rivers."
In a resolution passed July 21, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners requested that all river segments in Wallowa County be removed from the legislation. The Union County Board of Commissioners also sent a letter July 6 to Wyden outlining its concerns.
Rep. Cliff Bentz, who serves as Oregon's only Republican member of Congress and opposes the River Democracy Act, said he spoke with all 63 commissioners in 20 counties that make up his district. Of those, he estimated all but 10 were "adamantly opposed" to the bill.
Representatives of Wyden and fellow Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, the bill's co-sponsor, were supposed to meet Aug. 10 with the Eastern Oregon Counties Association in Pendleton. Wyden spokesman Hank Stern said that meeting had to be canceled while the Senate was working to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Instead, Wyden will hold the virtual town hall on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. to talk about the River Democracy Act. Stern said the senator's staff will continue to meet one-on-one with county commissioners to hear their feedback and suggestions.
"From the first river and stream nominations more than a year and a half ago to this virtual town hall, this legislation has been shaped at every step by the best of the Oregon Way, namely taking good ideas at the community level and working through a public process and ongoing conversations with all Oregonians to find common ground," Wyden said.
Created in 1968, the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System calls for preserving certain rivers with "outstanding natural, cultural and recreational values." Oregon currently has 2,173 miles of rivers designated as wild and scenic, or 2% of all rivers across the state.
The River Democracy Act also would widen protective buffers from a quarter-mile to a half-mile on both sides of the designated streams. That would add up to approximately 3 million acres, an area about the size of Connecticut.
Wyden said the bill ensures that only federal lands are protected, and will not interfere with existing water rights and grazing permits.
Land management agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, would have up to six years to write a comprehensive plan for the newly designated corridors, working with local, state and tribal governments.
The bill also requires land managers to assess wildfire risks in the corridors, and develop strategies to mitigate the damage if a fire burns near a wild and scenic river.
The virtual town hall meeting will be hosted by People's Town Hall on Facebook Live, and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3xT1Iam.