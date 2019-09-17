Walla Walla River Basin farmers and other stakeholders will meet next month to create a new plan for the watershed.
The Washington State Department of Ecology's Office of the Columbia River will host a two-day meeting, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4 at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way in Walla Walla.
The basin has struggled to keep sufficient flows in the river for fish while supporting the agricultural economy, according to Ecology.
The meeting will include farmers, conservationists, private citizens and representatives of tribal, federal, state and local governments and agencies to map out a 30-year strategic plan, called Walla Walla Water 2050.
A report on the plan to the Washington State Legislature is due in November 2020, said Leigh Bedell, environmental specialist for Ecology, which is leading the effort.
"We're just trying to get all the stakeholders in the Basin, get everyone's perspective, bring everyone to the table and stay on the same page," Bedell said.
Bedell said each stakeholder will be asked how they want the watershed to look in 2050.
“We’re looking for people with an interest in the basin to attend the workshop and share insights on how Walla Walla Basin water should be managed to meet growing demands over the coming decades,” Tom Tebb, director of the Office of the Columbia River, said in a press release.
Bedell expects 100 people to attend the meeting.
To register: