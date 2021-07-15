The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will resume work to improve American Falls Dam’s concrete spillway on Aug. 1.
Crews worked on the dam last year and will continue in 2022. American Falls Reservoir, on the Snake River in eastern Idaho, is a major source of irrigation water.
Improvements to the 43-year-old dam will include demolishing, removing and replacing damaged concrete on the spillway face, the stilling basin floor, dam face and entrances and operator gate decks.
Reclamation said this year’s work, planned through December, focuses on completing spillway and dam face repairs.
The agency plans to operate the reservoir while construction is underway.
Project manager Nicole Carson said water releases during irrigation season will not change.
Reclamation after irrigation season will release 1,000 cubic feet per second through an Idaho Power Co. plant at the dam, the minimum needed for plant operation, she said.
Typical flow following irrigation season is 350 cfs. Usually for winter releases, the spillway is used and the power plant does not operate.
Carson said the additional water will be captured downstream at Lake Walcott, so no water will leave the Upper Snake system.
Ames Construction will work on the project.
The project costs $7,885,000, funded by Bureau budget appropriations, Idaho Power, and space holders who have water stored in the reservoir. An updated cost estimate is yet to be finalized, Carson said.
The reservoir can hold up to 1,672,600 acre-feet of water. The dam is 94 feet tall.