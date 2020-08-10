Owyhee Reservoir’s unusual spillway system is slated for improvement, partly because this year’s lower inflows made it more accessible.
Exterior concrete improvements to the structure that houses the ring gate or “glory hole,” which sits in the southeastern Oregon reservoir just above Owyhee Dam, are expected to start in late September and conclude by early November.
“It has been postponed about two years because of high water and carryover storage in the reservoir,” Owyhee Irrigation District Project Manager Jay Chamberlin said. “This year, we pulled the reservoir down. We’re shooting for good weather and for a window that allows us to get in and get done.”
Lower spring inflows left the reservoir holding less water. Volume was 419,598 acre-feet Aug. 10, down from 583,685 a year earlier, he said. The 28% decrease left the pool 15.2 feet lower.
“It’s in a difficult, hard-to-get-to, spot,” Chamberlin said. The district continues to develop the scope of work for the approximately $75,000 project, including deciding equipment-access routes and scaffolding placement.
Refurbishing exterior concrete will increase durability and allow for better protection of the internal structure, he said.
The concrete structure houses a steel ring about 60 feet in diameter weighing more than 200,000 pounds. Differential valves are used to float or sink it. Sinking it increases outflows through three release points in the dam.
The ring gate’s seals were refurbished about a decade ago.
Chamberlin said irrigation season will be extended so the district can water increased corn acreage, planted this year as an alternative to some other crops.
He expects to carry over some Owyhee Reservoir water for 2021, he said.
OID irrigates more than 167,000 acres near Adrian, Nyssa and Ontario.