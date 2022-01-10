PORTLAND — Despite ample snowpack following a series of heavy winter storms, much of Oregon remains mired in drought, with state water managers saying it is still too early to draw any conclusions about what the summer irrigation season will bring.
As of Jan. 10, snow-water equivalent — that's the amount of water contained in snow — was 138% of the 30-year median from 1991 to 2020. Every basin is measuring above average, ranging from 113% in the Malheur Basin to 195% in the Hood, Sandy and Lower Deschutes basins.
Yet according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 96% of Oregon remains in some stage of drought, including 50% in "extreme" and "exceptional" drought, the two highest categories.
Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisor for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Portland, said the apparent discrepancy is the result of two consecutive dry water years dating back to Oct. 1, 2019.
In short, a few weeks of intense rain and snow is not enough to make up deficits in Oregon's most drought-stricken areas.
"It's going to take significant precipitation to let the groundwater, let alone surface water, recover long-term," Oviatt said.
While snow piling up in the mountains is a positive sign, region managers for the Oregon Water Resources Department are cautioning irrigators to plan ahead as they claw their way back from record low stream flows and reservoir storage, particularly east of the Cascade Range.
South-central Region
Kyle Gorman manages the agency's South-central Region, which includes the Upper Deschutes and Crooked river basins down into Klamath and Lake counties. His region has experienced some of the most critical drought conditions, leading to water shortages in 2021.
Wickiup Reservoir, with 200,000 acre-feet of storage capacity, ran out of water in mid-August, the earliest that's happened since it was built in 1947. The reservoir provides all water supplies for the North Unit Irrigation District, serving 59,000 acres of farmland in Jefferson County.
"That was the third of the last four years where Wickiup Reservoir and North Unit Irrigation District ran out of water," Gorman said. "That fact tells the story of how low the discharge from the Deschutes River is, and the system itself in the overall production of water."
Gorman does not predict Wickiup Reservoir will fill this year, regardless of how much snow falls this winter.
Ten years of below-average precipitation in the Deschutes Basin is also taking its toll on groundwater-fed springs and streams. For example, Fall River, a tributary of the Deschutes River, has a 30% reduction in discharge.
"You can't just point your finger at one thing," Gorman said. "There are a lot of factors and time involved in carryover of water."
East Region
Jason Spriet, OWRD East Region manager, said they too have a lot of catching up to do. Phillips Reservoir, near Baker City, was emptied a year ago and is just 1% refilled. It is fed by the Powder River, and provides water storage for 30,000 acres in the Baker Valley Irrigation District.
"I hate to be terribly pessimistic, but I wouldn't expect to fill it this year unless we get a lot of snow," Spriet said.
Farther southeast, Owyhee Reservoir in Malheur County is 17% filled. It must reach at least 50% for the Owyhee Irrigation District to allocate full water supplies for the season.
"They have a ways to go," Spriet said. "It's a giant reservoir."
Willamette Basin
It is a different story across the state in the Willamette Basin, where most of Oregon's high-value crops are grown. Unlike other regions, the system is more rain-driven, and less reliant in mountain snowpack.
Thirteen reservoirs operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stretching from Portland to south of Eugene will not begin storing water for the summer until February, said Mike McCord, OWRD Northwest Region manager.
Last year, water rights were regulated in some areas, including the Molalla River, due to low streamflows, McCord said, affecting irrigators and municipalities. A lack of spring rain set the system back, and it was never able to recover.
Wet weather in recent weeks is encouraging, McCord said, but he cannot predict what will happen in the next 3 to 4 months.
"We're still certainly concerned about drought," he said. "This burst of weather that we've got right now doesn't make it go away."
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center calls for an elevated chance of above-average temperatures across Oregon over the next three months and a slightly elevated chance for above-average precipitation.
Oviatt, with the NRCS, said the state must see continued snow accumulation in the mountains and a cooler spring to keep that snow from melting too quickly to avoid another difficult irrigation season.
"It's a tough situation to try to pin down, and it's becoming more difficult with more extreme and widely variable conditions," he said.