Abnormally dry conditions in New Mexico and Arizona have caused an early start to this year’s Western wildfire season.
Jim Wallmann, a meteorologist at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, said much of New Mexico and Arizona recorded their driest April on record, which led to the wildfire season starting early.
He said the Southwest’s peak season likely will stretch to around three months — until the summer monsoon starts in late June or early July.
“The monsoon will arrive on time, if not early, and it looks to be strong for the Southwest and Four Corners,” said Wallmann. That would bring relief to the Southwest, southern Great Basin and western Colorado for summer.
He said the monsoon most often does not substantially impact other geographic areas.
However, “if there are any significant moisture intrusions into Northern California and the Northwest, they could result in a significant number of new fires due to lightning,” he said.
If a farther-reaching monsoon packs substantial moisture, as occurred in 2014, it “could actually put a pause in the fire season for a week or two,” Wallmann said.
Recent heavy precipitation in the Northwest prompts concerns about rangelands, and “could result in a lot more grass,” Wallmann said May 2. “We started getting reports last week from eastern Oregon that their grass crop is starting to look really robust.”
Heavy precipitation in the Northwest through early June would delay the start of peak fire season, but forecasts see the pattern ending by mid-May, he said.
The Fire Center’s Predictive Services unit, in a May 1 forecast, said outlooks indicate below-normal precipitation is likely this summer across much of the Plains west through the central Rocky Mountains to the Northwest. Above-normal temperatures are likely across much of the continental U.S.
In the Northwest, elevated risk of large fires continues in central Oregon into June, mainly on dry and windy weather rather than lightning, the report said. This higher risk is expected to expand to southwest Oregon and central Washington in July.
Northern California’s risk of large fires is expected to be above normal in May across the San Francisco Bay Area, middle coast, and in Sacramento Valley and foothills areas. Heavy precipitation improved fuel moistures but came too late for some low-elevation plants.
Risk in the Northern Rockies could increase in June along that region’s south edge if spring rains do not materialize and temperatures are above normal.
The report said that in the Great Basin, some areas of southern and eastern Nevada with carryover grasses may see higher risk by May and June. Above-normal potential is likely by July and August in the higher terrain of northern Utah, the Sierra and parts of Idaho and Wyoming.