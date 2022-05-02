HOLLISTER, Calif. — California walnut grower Tim McCord is at the dry end of the spigot, facing a zero-water allocation from the Central Valley Project, which is supposed to deliver to his local San Benito County Water District.
"I don't know what I'm going to do," said McCord.
The farmer is not just concerned about his orchard; he's also frustrated that he owes substantial water-related taxes to the district, and, if water is eventually delivered, he'll be charged $309.75 per acre-foot — more than in non-drought years.
McCord is not alone. During drought, it's common for farmers across the West to pay higher water-related rates, assessments, fees and taxes than during wet years.
This is because drought is costly for water suppliers, which often pass on their costs to customers.
According to the Public Policy Institute of California, suppliers' revenues generally come from water users paying for deliveries. If a supplier doesn't have as much water to deliver, revenue shrinks unless the supplier increases rates.
Drought can also degrade water quality, damage infrastructure, demand more management and drive suppliers to buy supplemental water.
Although details vary by region, the universal theme is that drought hurts suppliers and farmers.
One example of a district facing escalating costs is Valley Water in San Jose, Calif.
The district's staff has proposed charging agricultural water users a higher rate per acre-foot this year: up to 8% more for groundwater and 11.9% more for surface water.
Matt Keller, district spokesman, said there are a few reasons behind the proposed increase. First, the district may buy "emergency water" on the open market. Second, it must continue to maintain and repair conveyance systems, expand recycled water delivery and build infrastructure.
Nearby Westlands Water District faces similar expenses. Deputy general manager of resources Russ Freeman said Westlands also gets costs passed on to it from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the Central Valley Project.
Reclamation's primary revenue comes from contractors, including irrigation districts, paying for deliveries. If drought forces the agency to deliver less water, that means less revenue.
"We still need to do our basic program," said Ann Lubas-Williams, financial manager at Reclamation.
According to Sabir Ahmad, rate-setting manager at Reclamation, the agency develops annual water rates based on projected costs and deliveries.
For the Central Valley Project, Ahmad said, Reclamation is required to publish a proposed draft rate Oct. 1 and final rate Dec. 31.
The challenge is predicting spring precipitation.
Dec. 31, 2021, after heavy snowfall, Reclamation estimated the operations and maintenance cost for the Central Valley Project at $31 per acre-foot. Then came one of the driest January-through-March periods on record. Now, the cost is $132 per acre-foot.
Because Reclamation is under-charging irrigation districts this year, it will collect on the $101 per acre-foot difference, or "deficit," next year. Contractors will have two choices: pay the deficit in 30 days with no interest or pay by 2030 with interest.
Either way, Reclamation is passing on its costs. Some districts will then pass on their costs to farmers.
In Eastern Oregon, Owyhee Irrigation District is raising its assessment $1 per acre in 2022 to account for drought costs and inflation. Clancy Flynn, manager, said drought means more man-hours: keeping canals trimmed, headgates set, cleaning weeds off screens and filing paperwork.
Josh Bailey, who manages North Unit Irrigation District in Central Oregon, said weed management is more expensive during drought. As farmers fallow fields, weeds spread to canals and laterals. Bailey said the district has seen a "massive increase" in costs to control weeds and pay overtime.
North Unit is dipping into reserves rather than increasing rates this year, but reserves won't last forever.
In Southern Oregon, Klamath Irrigation District also faces catapulting costs.
Gene Souza, district manager, said canals that haven't seen water in 18 months are strewn with weeds and pockmarked with burrows made by badgers, muskrats and yellow-bellied marmots.
In the northern part of the district, where soils are clay-based, parched canals are cracking, requiring the district to send out ditch riders to fill cracks with bentonite clay. In the southern region, where soils are sandier, canals are crumbling, so the district has to install geomembrane liner at $8 to $15 per foot.
"Regardless of whether I deliver (farmers) a drop of water or not, I've got to maintain the system," said Souza.
Farmers won't pay for water they don't receive, but they will pay assessments to maintain delivery systems.
Klamath Irrigation District isn't raising rates this year, instead running on reserve funds and incoming state and federal dollars. But if drought continues, Souza said, reserves could run dry.
"If we don't increase rates next year, will we be here in 2024?" he said.
Although Idaho and parts of Washington also face tight supplies, district managers said their states are better-positioned.
"We're not as bad as Oregon," said David Christiansen, manager of Idaho's Snake River Valley Irrigation District.
Christiansen said his district is experiencing inflation but hasn't yet seen drought-related costs.
"I'm preparing for the worst, hoping for the best," said Christiansen.
But for some farmers, like California walnut grower Tim McCord, the worst has already come.