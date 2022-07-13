Farm groups and five mayors in Whatcom County, Wash., blame the Department of Ecology's fervor for adjudication for stalling negotiations on solving the Nooksack basin's water shortages.
The talks, dubbed the "Solutions Table," were to start in June and be led ex-Ecology directors Jay Manning and Maia Bellon.
They envisioned table participants working out a comprehensive plan to sustain fish, farms and cities, similar to the multi-billion-dollar plan developed in the Yakima River Basin.
The Lummi Nation and Nooksack Indian tribes objected to the meetings, however, and none have been held. The tribes said they will wait for Ecology to initiate adjudication next year.
In an adjudication, a judge sets water rights. Farmers fear that once tribal water rights are quantified, agricultural water rights will be curtailed. Ecology and tribes strongly support adjudication.
Whatcom Ag Water Board administrator Henry Bierlink, representing irrigators, said Tuesday that Ecology should make adjudication contingent on starting out-of-court negotiations now.
"Once adjudication is filed, all the energy gets focused into the legal system," he said.
Ecology spokesman Jimmy Norris said the agency is willing to engage in talks, even if the tribes don't participate. But the agency also is committed to filing adjudication next June, he said.
"We need the clarity and certainty that comes from adjudicating water rights to make anything that comes from the Solutions Table enforceable," Norris said.
Whatcom County is wet, but farmers need to irrigate for about two months in the summer. Tribes are concerned about low summer flows for fish. Cities are plagued by winter floods.
Ecology and the tribes argue that in a water-short basin, water rights need to be prioritized in court. In the Yakima River Basin, adjudication took more than 40 years.
The mayors of Blaine, Everson, Lynden, Nooksack and Sumas recently wrote Ecology, aligning themselves with farm groups that accuse the agency of overselling the benefits of adjudication and undermining negotiations.
State lawmakers have backed both. They gave Ecology money to start adjudication, but also gave Whatcom County $250,000 for a parallel "collaborative process." The county hired Manning and Bellon, now private consultants, to lead the talks.
At a meeting in April attended by government and tribal officials, the two ex-Ecology directors championed developing a water-infrastructure plan that could win state and federal funding.
The judge presiding over adjudication won't ask Congress for a billion dollars, Bellon said. Adjudication, she said, "doesn't actually bring water into the system."
"It falls short of really finding a long-term, sustainable plan, a 20- to 30-year plan or 50-year plan, for the watershed to be able to deal with ongoing water shortages," she said.
Lummi Natural Resources Department director Merle Jefferson responded, saying the tribe must stay focused on adjudication and can't get sidetracked.
"At this time, we cannot support the water Solutions Table," he said. "We need to get ready for adjudication. ... Maybe after adjudication is filed, we can take a look at it."
Manning and Bellon said meetings could start and that tribes might see that the table has value and join later. "I don't think all hope is lost. But it's a matter of getting the process started," Bellon said.
Jefferson, speaking more forcefully, said he didn't see how talks could go ahead without the tribes. "How can there be meetings and we have two senior water-holders who are not going to be there?" he asked.
A Nooksack tribal official supported Jefferson's position. Efforts to get further comment Tuesday from Jefferson and the Nooksack tribe were unsuccessful.
Bellon referred a request to comment to the county. A county official said Tuesday the county still hopes to get the talks going.
Norris said Ecology's water resources manager, Mary Verner, will meet next week with Whatcom County Executive Director Satpal Sidhu to discuss the future of the Solutions Table.
Whatcom Family Farmers executive director Fred Likkel said Ecology could help by "enthusiastically joining collaborative discussions."
"We need to get going right now," he said.