CLATSKANIE, Ore. — Members of a drainage district in northwest Oregon are pushing back against a proposed biofuels refinery along the Columbia River near Clatskanie, arguing its wetland mitigation plan would threaten high-value mint and berry farms.
NEXT Renewable Fuels plans to build a refinery at the Port Westward Industrial Park that would produce up to 50,000 barrels of renewable diesel per day from recycled cooking oil and other materials.
Chris Efird, founder and executive chairman of the Houston-based company, said the plant will supply customers on the West Coast and displace 7.5 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
"We have been met with a tremendous amount of support," Efird said at a recent meeting with commissioners for the Port of Columbia County, which owns Port Westward.
But neighboring farmers say they are concerned about the site's development and a government-required wetlands mitigation plan that could threaten their drainage district and their farms.
Since the refinery would disturb 117 acres of wetlands, NEXT is required by the Oregon Department of State Lands and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to either create new wetlands or improve wetlands elsewhere to mitigate the impact.
In this case, the state ordered NEXT to enhance wetlands at a 3.9-to-1 ratio, adding up to a little more than 456 acres of mitigation.
Efird said the company searched extensively for a property big enough to accommodate the requirement. NEXT has contracted to purchase the land it needs from the former GreenWood Resources Lower Columbia Tree Farm, about a mile away from where the refinery would be built.
That area, however, is within the 5,800-acre Beaver Slough Drainage District, home to mint, berry and cattle operations for over a century.
Warren Seely, a fourth-generation mint farmer and district president, said the company's proposed wetland mitigation would interfere with how the district services patrons, including farms like his.
"These are all huge legal repercussions for the district," Seely said.
Subsurface irrigation
The underlying issue, Seely said, is how the district provides both irrigation and flood control.
The land within the low-lying district has been farmed since the 1860s. Dikes were then built in the early 1920s to hold back the Columbia River.
Seely and his father, Mike, farm about 650 acres, most of it peppermint and some native spearmint, in the district.
Caryn Seely, Warren's sister and Mike's daughter, also has several hundred acres where she grows hay and raises grass-fed beef cattle.
The district manages three pumps to control water levels for irrigation. During the rainy season, the pumps are turned on to avoid flooding. In the dry summer, they are turned off to raise water levels for farms to irrigate crops.
Because the district has relied on subsurface irrigation, Seely said the proposed wetland mitigation site cannot be isolated from the surrounding farms, creating a potential conflict.
"We traditionally pump down the water when we're approaching the rainy season. That would dry out their wetlands," he said. "Likewise, in the summertime, we bring the water level up. That could potentially flood them. It's either going to be high and dry, or completely inundated."
If the district cannot control water levels, Seely said farms will be forced out of business.
Doug Krahmer, president of Berries Northwest, grows 175 acres of blueberries in the district. Without irrigation in the summer or pumping to prevent flooding in the rainy season, he said his plants could not survive, which would cost him $30,000 per acre of investment.
"Forty-eight hours of hesitation would cost us our entire crop," he said.
Setting a precedent
Seely and Krahmer also worry about future development at Port Westward further eroding the district's agricultural base.
Before selecting land at the former tree farm, NEXT had proposed wetland mitigation within port-owned land that may be rezoned for industrial use. That proposal was rejected by the Department of State Lands.
Krahmer said the decision means all wetland mitigation has to be within the drainage district.
"If you look at the number of acres that the port has, and the ratio of wetland mitigation to development, it means every acre of our district is going to be wetland mitigation," he said.
Ali Ryan Hansen, communications manager at the Department of State Lands, said wetland mitigation is permitted in a functioning drainage district. The Port of Portland's Vanport Wetlands mitigation site is in the Multnomah County Drainage District, she said.
A public comment period was extended through Oct. 1 before the department will determine whether to issue a removal-fill permit for NEXT. The agency could also attach additional conditions based on the feedback they receive, Hansen said.
Efird, with NEXT Renewable Fuels, said details of the final mitigation plan are still being developed, though he is confident the site can be isolated and will not interfere with farms. Perimeter ditches, he said, will be crucial to ensuring the site does not affect farmland.
"The idea is the wetlands site is self-contained, in the sense that it has to work with the groundwater coming up and down," he said.
Efird said the company has been holding bi-weekly meetings with the district and port to address their concerns.
But Seely said he remains unconvinced. He and others are urging the state to reject the NEXT permit application.
"If we can't control the water levels within the district for our shareholders, those who are out here farming, at that point the district will cease to exist," he said.